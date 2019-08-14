Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as healthcare stocks, including cannabis, were the some of the biggest laggards.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 108.07 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 16,242.77.

U.S. stocks also opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 391.49 points, or 1.49 per cent, to 25,888.42. The S&P 500 opened 41.84 points lower, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,884.48. The Nasdaq Composite began down 130.09 points, or 1.62 per cent, to 7,886.27.