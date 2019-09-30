Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, with precious metals mining companies pulling the index into negative territory.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.75 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 16,686.52.

U.S. stocks opened mostly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 67.93 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 26,888.18. The S&P 500 opened 7.95 points higher, or up 0.27 per cent, at 2,969.74. The Nasdaq Composite began up 22.12 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,961.74.