Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with all 12 sectors in the red.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.81 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 16,205.25.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 70.42 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 26,188.00 . The S&P 500 opened 2.73 points higher, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,869.92. The Nasdaq Composite began down 6.17 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 7,822.74.