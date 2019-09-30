TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market closed lower on the first day of the week, but still managed to post its third consecutive quarterly gain of the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 35.64 points at 16,658.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 96.58 points at 26,916.83. The S&P 500 index was up 14.95 points at 2,976.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 59.71 points at 7,999.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.51 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.84 at US$54.07 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 7.4 cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$33.50 at US$1,472.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.9 cents at US$2.58 a pound.