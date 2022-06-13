The TSX composite opened the trading day on Monday with a steep selloff of roughly 2 per cent, putting the index in correction territory from its all-time high.

All 11 subgroups were in negative territory as of 9:35 a.m. ET, led lower by energy, financials and materials.

The selling was also intense in New York, with Wall Street’s three key indices – the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 – all posting steep declines. The S&P 500 is now on track for a bear market, down 20 per cent from it’s record high.

The selloff in stocks has been driven by inflation concerns and the risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes to come from central banks.

This is a developing news story. More to come.