TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index started the trading week higher as gains in gold and health-care sectors helped the TSX diverge from U.S. markets that were down over the renewed prospect of a trade war between the United States and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.82 points to 16,082.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.55 points to 26,062.12. The S&P 500 index was down 16.18 points to 2,888.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.25 points to 7,895.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.81 cents US compared with an average of 76.73 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down eight cents at US$68.91 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.70 at US$1,205.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a half of a cent at US$2.65 a pound.