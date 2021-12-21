The TSX rally this year has seen a broad dispersion of stocks moving the index: Strategist

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rallied on Tuesday by the most in almost 11 months as Canadian stocks snapped a three-day slide.

The index closed 386 points higher, marking a 1.88 per cent gain for the day, after rising as much as 2.02 per cent during the session. That was the first time the TSX rose more than two per cent intraday since Feb. 1.

It was a sea of green on Bay Street Tuesday, with just 16 of the index's members trading lower, three unchanged, and the remaining 222 stocks trading higher.

The usual heavyweights were leading the way higher, as Shopify Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada accounted for almost one quarter of the gains.

Nuvei Corp., the Montreal-based payments processor that was recently the subject of a short-seller's report, was the biggest percentage gainer, with its shares closing up 16 per cent.