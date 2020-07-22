Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    13h ago

    TSX rallies to close higher after mixed day, while dollar and gold prices rise

    Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press

    BNN Bloomberg's closing bell update: July 22, 2020

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rallied just before the close to post a slight increase after a day marked by listless and directionless trading.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.10 points at 16,171.06.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 165.44 points at 27,005.84. The S&P 500 index was up 18.72 points at 3,276.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.76 points at 10,706.13.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 74.52 cents US compared with 74.37 cents US on Tuesday.

    The September crude contract was down two cents at US$41.90 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 0.6 cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

    The August gold contract was up US$21.20 at US$1,865.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 33.5 cents at just over US$2.92 a pound.

     

    Top Stories