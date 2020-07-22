TSX rallies to close higher after mixed day, while dollar and gold prices rise

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rallied just before the close to post a slight increase after a day marked by listless and directionless trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.10 points at 16,171.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 165.44 points at 27,005.84. The S&P 500 index was up 18.72 points at 3,276.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.76 points at 10,706.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.52 cents US compared with 74.37 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was down two cents at US$41.90 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 0.6 cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$21.20 at US$1,865.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 33.5 cents at just over US$2.92 a pound.