Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points, while U.S. stock markets were more subdued but ended the day in the green.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 106.13 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 19,306.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 92.20 points at 32,849.74. The S&P 500 Index was up 3.96 points at 3,821.62, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.08 points at 10,547.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents U.S. compared with 73.24 cents U.S. on Monday.

The February crude contract was up 85 cents at US$76.23 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 53 cents at US$5.33 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$27.70 at US$1,825.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.80 a pound.