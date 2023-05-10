Canada's main stock index moved lower Wednesday, weighed down by losses in energy and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 86.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 20,499.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30.48 points at 33,531.33. The S&P 500 Index was up 18.47 points at 4,137.64, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 126.89 points at 12,306.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents U.S. compared with 74.68 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down $1.15 at US$72.56 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.34 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$5.80 at US$2,037.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$3.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.