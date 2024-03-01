Tired of losing money, for that reason, we stay away from Small TSX Tech names: strategist

Canada's main stock index gained almost 200 points on Friday, helped by strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher, while U.S. markets closed out the week with new record highs.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 188.74 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 21,552.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 90.99 points at 39,087.38. The S&P 500 Index was up 40.81 points at 5,137.08, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 183.02 points at 16,274.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents U.S. compared with 73.69 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.71 at US$79.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.84 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$41 at US$2,095.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.