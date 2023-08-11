Canada's main stock market index ticked higher on Friday to cap a week of gains, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 64.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 20,407.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 105.25 points to 35,281.40. The S&P 500 Index dipped 4.78 points to 4,464.05, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased 93.14 points to 13,644.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents U.S. compared with 74.58 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 37 cents at US$83.19 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.77 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,946.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.