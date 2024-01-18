TSX banks starting to get act together: technical strategist

Strength in industrial stocks helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Thursday, while U.S. markets rose, more than reclaiming Wednesday's losses.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 61.71 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 20,756.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 201.94 points at 37,468.61. The S&P 500 Index was up 41.73 points at 4,780.94, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 200.03 points at 15,055.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents U.S. compared with 73.95 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.47 at US$73.95 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$2.70 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.10 at US$2,021.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.