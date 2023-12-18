Oil sentiment is at historic lows, 2024 will be a stock picker's market: Eric Nuttall

Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain almost 100 points Monday, while U.S. markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 93.56 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 20,622.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.86 points at 37,306.02. The S&P 500 Index was up 21.37 points at 4,740.56, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 90.89 points at 14,904.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.70 cents U.S. compared with 74.75 cents U.S. on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.04 at US$72.82 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.50 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$2,040.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.