Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Thursday, boosted by gains in energy stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 119.84 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 21,363.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.37 points at 38,996.39. The S&P 500 Index was up 26.51 points at 5,096.27, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 144.18 points at 16,091.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents U.S. compared with 73.67 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was down 28 cents at US$78.26 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.86 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$2,054.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.