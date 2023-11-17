Strength in energy stocks helped lead the way higher for Canada's main stock index Friday, while markets in the U.S. were muted.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 122.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 20,175.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.81 points at 34,947.28. The S&P 500 Index was up 5.78 points at 4,514.02, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.81 points at 14,125.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.88 cents U.S. compared with 72.73 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.95 at US$76.04 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.96 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,984.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.