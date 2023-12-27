TSX poised to outperform in 2023. Add exposure to telecoms, utilities and gold: strategist

Canada's main stock index closed higher on its first day of trading after Christmas, while U.S. stock markets were also up after wavering earlier in the day.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 134.72 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 21,015.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 111.19 points at 37,656.52. The S&P 500 Index was up 6.83 points at 4,781.58, while the Nasdaq Composite was also 24.60 points at 15,099.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.73 cents U.S. compared with 75.43 cents U.S. on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.46 at US$74.11 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 18 cents U.S. at US$2.44 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was up US$23.30 at US$2,093.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up half a cent at US$3.96 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.