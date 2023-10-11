Hunting for oversold buys in the TSX: Dean Orrico

Strength in the utilities, telecommunications and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 162.64 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 19,663.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 65.57 points at 33,804.87. The S&P 500 Index was up 18.71 points at 4,376.95, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 96.83 points at 13,659.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.51 cents U.S. compared with 73.58 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$2.48 at US$83.49 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down half a penny at US$3.38 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$1,887.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.