Reasons to be bullish on TSX energy names even as WTI slips on China's woes: Strategist

Gains in energy, technology and base metals helped lead a broad-based rally on Canada's main stock index Tuesday, which rose 1.32 per cent, while U.S. markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 265.27 points at 20,290.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 292.69 points at 34,852.67. The S&P 500 Index was up 64.32 points at 4,497.63, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 238.63 points at 13,943.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents U.S. compared with 73.55 cents U.S. on Monday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.06 at US$81.16 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.66 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$18.30 at US$1,965.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$3.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.