Strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally of Canada's main stock index to gains of close to three per cent Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 547.34 points, or 2.87 per cent, at 19,626.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 564.50 points, or 1.7 per cent, at 33,839.08. The S&P 500 Index was up 79.92 points, or 1.9 per cent, at 4,317.78, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 232.72 points, or 1.8 per cent, at 13,294.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.58 cents U.S. compared with 72.07 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract ended up $2.02 at US$82.46 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.47 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6 at US$1,993.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.