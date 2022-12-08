Canada's main stock index edged downwards and U.S. markets ticked slightly higher on what was overall a quiet day trading day.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 4.03 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 19,969.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 183.56 points at 33,781.48. The S&P 500 Index was up 29.59 points at 3,963.51, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 123.45 points at 11,082.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents U.S. compared with 73.31 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 55 cents at US$71.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 24 cents at US$5.96 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,801.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.88 a pound.