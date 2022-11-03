Canada's main stock index crept lower Thursday with mixed results across the indexes, buoyed by energy stocks, industrials and base metals, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 35.79 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 19,241.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 146.51 points at 32,001.25. The S&P 500 Index was down 39.80 points at 3,719.89, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 181.86 points at 10,342.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.73 cents U.S., compared with 73.37 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.83 at US$88.17 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 29 cents at US$5.98 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$19.10 at US$1,630.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.43 a pound.