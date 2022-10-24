Canada's main stock index was up Monday, continuing Friday's rally, while U.S. markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 57.45 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 18,918.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 417.06 points at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 Index was up 44.59 points at 3,797.34, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 92.89 points at 10,952.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.88 cents U.S., compared with 72.92 cents U.S. on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was down 47 cents at US$84.58 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 28 cents at US$5.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,654.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.4 cents at US$3.43 a pound.