Canada's main stock index ended down almost a hundred points after rising by more than a hundred points in the late morning, while U.S. markets saw a similar reversal.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 95.11 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 18,579.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 90.22 points at 30,333.59. The S&P 500 index was down 29.38 points at 3,665.78, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 65.67 points at 10,614.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents U.S., compared with 72.57 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down one cent at US$84.51 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$5.36 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,636.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 9.3 cents at US$3.41 a pound.