Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points Tuesday, buoyed by strength in base metals and utilities, while U.S. markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 114.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 19,660.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 333.83 points at 33,160.83. The S&P 500 Index was up 21.31 points at 3,828.11, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 51.68 points at 10,616.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.40 cents U.S. compared with 74.11 cents U.S. on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.88 at US$88.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 81 cents at US$6.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$35.50 at US$1,716.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.68 a pound.