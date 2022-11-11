The S&P/TSX composite continued its rally Friday, rising more than 120 points and closing above 20,000 points for the first time since late August, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.15 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 20,111.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.49 points at 33,747.86. The S&P 500 Index was up 36.56 points at 3,992.93, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 209.18 points at 11,323.33

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.40 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.75 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$2.49 at US$88.96 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 36 cents at US$6.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.70 at US$1,769.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 16 cents at US$3.91 a pound.