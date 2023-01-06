Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 307.67 points, or 1.58 per cent, at 19,814.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 700.53 points, or 2.13 per cent, at 33,630.61. The S&P 500 Index was up 86.98 points, or 2.28 per cent, at 3,895.08, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 264.05 points, or 2.56 per cent, at 10,569.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.15 cents U.S. compared with 73.72 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up 10 cents at US$73.77 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.71 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$29.10 at US$1,869.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.91 a pound.