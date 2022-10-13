Canada’s main stock index was up more than 400 points after a tumble right out of the gate, while U.S. stock markets also recovered significantly from the dip.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 407.35 points, or 2.24 per cent, at 18,613.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 827.34 points or 2.8 per cent at 30,038.19. The S&P 500 index was up 92.88 points or 2.6 per cent at 3,669.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 232.05 points or 2.2 per cent at 10,649.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.43 cents US compared with 72.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up $1.84 at US$89.11 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 30.6 cents at US$6.74 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,677 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.6 cents at US$3.44 a pound.