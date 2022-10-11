TSX recap: Index closes down 2%, following U.S. Monday drop

Canada’s main stock index ended down more than 350 points Tuesday as it caught up to the U.S.’s Monday decline.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 366.45 points, or two per cent, at 18,216.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.31 points at 29,239.19. The S&P 500 index was down 23.55 points at 3,588.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 115.91 points at 10,426.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.60 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.78 at US$89.35 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$6.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.80 at US$1,686 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.46 a pound.