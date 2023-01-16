Canada's main stock index saw a small uptick Monday as broad-based gains helped keep it in the green on a slow trading day.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 30.23 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 20,390.33.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.64 cents U.S. compared with 74.59 cents U.S. on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.47 at US$79.86 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 28 cents at US$3.42 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$1,921.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.22 a pound.