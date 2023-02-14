It's off the table now for the Fed to cut rates in the back half of the year: Octavio Marenzi

Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged Tuesday as small gains in energy helped outweigh softness in financials and industrials, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.56 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 20,704.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 156.66 points at 34,089.27. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.16 points at 4,136.13,while the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.36 points at 11,960.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.93 cents UScompared with 74.95 cents U.S. on Monday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.08 at US$79.06 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$2.57 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,865.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.08 a pound.