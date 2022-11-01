Canada's main stock index was up by more than 90 points on the first day of the month after a mid-morning trading halt due to a technical problem, while U.S. stocks were down on hotter-than-expected employment data and tech stocks.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 91.57 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 19,517.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.75 points at 32,653.20. The S&P 500 Index was down 15.88 points at 3,856.10, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 97.30 points at 10,890.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.45 cents U.S. compared with 73.27 cents U.S. on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.84 at US$88.37 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 64 cents at US$5.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up nine dollars at US$1,649.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up almost 10 cents at US$3.47 a pound.