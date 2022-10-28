Canada's main stock index closed up for the sixth day in a row despite declines in the base metals, telecom and battery metals indexes, while U.S. markets posted strong gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 119.08 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 19,471.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 828.52 points, or 2.59 per cent, at 32,861.80. The S&P 500 index was up 93.76 points, or 2.46 per cent, at 3,901.06, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 309.77 points, or 2.87 per cent, at 11,102.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.45 cents U.S., compared with 73.82 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.18 at US$87.90 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 19 cents at US$5.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$20.80 at US$1,644.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.43 a pound.