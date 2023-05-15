A break to the downside is more likely than a break to the upside in the markets: CIO

Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher Monday ahead of Tuesday's inflation data release, while U.S. markets also ticked upwards.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 120.35 points, or 0.59 per cent, 20,539.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.98 points at 33,348.60. The S&P 500 Index was up 12.20 points at 4,136.28, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 80.47 points at 12,365.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.15 cents U.S. compared with 73.89 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.07 at US$71.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.38 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$2,022.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.