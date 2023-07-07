TSX recap: Index composite ticks up 0.10% on energy and base metals

Gains in energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher Friday, while U.S. markets were down after a day of mixed trading.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 20.35 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,831.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 187.38 points at 33,734.88. The S&P 500 Index was down 12.64 points at 4,398.95, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 18.33 points at 13,660.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.23 cents U.S. compared with 74.92 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$2.06 at US$73.86 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.58 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$17.10 at US$1,932.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.