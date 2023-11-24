Canada's main stock index closed down slightly Friday while U.S. markets were mixed on a low-volume day following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 13.55 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,103.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 117.12 points at 35,390.15. The S&P 500 Index was up 2.72 points at 4,559.34, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 15 points at 14,250.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.41 cents U.S. compared with 73 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.56 from Wednesday's close at US$75.54 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$2,003 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.