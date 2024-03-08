Peter Letko on why the TSX could be at risk if pension funds don't invest more at home

Canada's main stock index crept lower on Friday while U.S. markets were also down, led by a 1.2-per cent loss on the Nasdaq after both countries saw fresh data on the labour market.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 57.30 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 21,737.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68.66 points at 38,722.69. The S&P 500 index was down 33.67 points at 5,123.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 188.26 points at 16,085.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.23 cents U.S. compared with 74.22 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down 92 cents at US$78.01 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$1.81 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$20.30 at US$2,185.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.