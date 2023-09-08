Higher bond yields to have a negative effect on Canadian stocks, time to move away from TSX

Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Friday, with broad-based weakness led by metals and tech, while U.S. markets eked out slim gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 57.43 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 20,074.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 75.86 points at 34,576.59. The S&P 500 Index was up 6.35 points at 4,457.49, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.70 points at 13,761.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 cents U.S. compared with 73.13 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up 64 cents at US87.51 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.61 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,942.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.