Higher bond yields to have a negative effect on Canadian stocks, time to move away from TSX

Canada's main stock index moved lower Thursday on broad-based weakness a day after the central bank chose to hold its key interest rate, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 94.88 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 20,132.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57.54 points at 34,500.73. The S&P 500 Index was down 14.34 points at 4,451.14, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 123.64 points at 13,748.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.13 cents U.S. compared with 73.24 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down 67 cents at US$86.87 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.58 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,942.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.