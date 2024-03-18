Broadening S&P 500 performance will likely remain a tailwind for the TSX: strategist

Canada's main stock index crept lower on Monday even as the price of oil rose, while U.S. markets were led higher by the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 11.97 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 21,837.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 75.66 points at 38,790.43. The S&P 500 Index was up 32.33 points at 5,149.42, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 130.27 points at 16,103.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.85 cents U.S. compared with 73.89 cents U.S. on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.58 at US$82.16 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up five cents at US$1.70 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$2,164.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up half a penny at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.