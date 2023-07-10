People don’t have enough exposure to some amazing companies in Canada: BMO’s Brian Belski

Canada's main stock index ticked lower Monday, weighed down by losses in telecom and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 8.59 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 19,822.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 209.52 points at 33,944.40. The S&P 500 Index was up 10.58 points at 4,409.53, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.77 points at 13,685.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.28 cents U.S. compared with 75.23 cents U.S. on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 87 cents at US$72.99 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.67 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,931.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.