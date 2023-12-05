Pros and cons of staying a public tech company on the TSX

Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Tuesday, weighed down by energy and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 34.28 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,375.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.88 points at 36,124.56. The S&P 500 Index was down 2.60 points at 4,567.18, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 44.42 points at 14,229.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.64 cents U.S. compared with 73.85 cents U.S. on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down 72 cents at US$72.32 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.71 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$2,036.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.