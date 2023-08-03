The TSX is poised to outperform the S&P in Q3, buy Canadian value stocks: Market technician

Canada's main stock index was down almost 100 points despite strength in energy stocks, while U.S. markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 97.47 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 20,120.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 66.63 points at 35,215.89. The S&P 500 Index was down 11.50 points at 4,501.89, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.73 points at 13,959.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.90 cents U.S. compared with 74.99 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$2.06 at US$81.55 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.57 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,968.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023