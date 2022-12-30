TSX recap: Index down 0.52 per cent on last trading day of 2022

Canada's main stock index slipped just over 100 points on the last day of trading in 2022, with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were only slightly down after reversing early-afternoon lows.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 100.97 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 19,384.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.55 points at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 Index was down 0.78 points at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.61 points at 10,466.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.83 US compared with 73.76 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.86 at US$80.26 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$4.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,826.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at US$3.81 a pound.