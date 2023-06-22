There is strength in industrial gas company stocks: Portfolio manager

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points Thursday as the price of oil weakened energy stocks amid weakness in base metals and financials, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 125.05 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 19,580.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.81 points at 33,946.71. The S&P 500 Index was up 16.20 at 4,381.89, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 128.41 points at 13,630.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 cents U.S. compared with 75.86 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$3.02 at US$69.51 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.61 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$21.20 at US$1,923.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.