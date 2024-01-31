Hot Picks: Three stocks in the industrials sector with room to run

Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points Wednesday on broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets also fell, led by losses in the tech sector.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 205.99 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 21,021.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 317.01 points at 38,150.30. The S&P 500 Index was down 79.32 points at 4,845.65, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 345.88 points at 15,164.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.41 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.53 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.97 at US$75.85 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.10 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$16.50 at US$2,067.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up half a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.