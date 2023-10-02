TSX recap: Index down 1.86% on utility and energy stocks

Canada's main stock index closed down more than 300 points Monday as utility and energy stocks led widespread losses, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 364.09 points, or 1.86 per cent, at 19,177.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 74.15 points at 33,433.35. The S&P 500 Index was up 0.34 points at 4,288.39, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 88.45 points at 13,307.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 73.96 cents U.S. on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$1.97 at US$88.82 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.84 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.90 at US$1,847.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.