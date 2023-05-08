Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday led by gains in technology and battery metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 43.12 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 20,585.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55.69 points at 33,618.69. The S&P 500 Index was up 1.87 points at 4,138.12, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.50 points at 12,256.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents U.S. compared with 74.48 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.82 at US$73.16 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$2,033.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$3.93 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.