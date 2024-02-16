Macro setup better for TSX this year than S&P: BofA equity strategist

Strength in base metals and telecom helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Friday, while U.S. markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.92 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 21,255.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 145.13 points at 38,627.99. The S&P 500 Index was down 24.16 points at 5,005.57, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 130.52 points at 15,775.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents U.S. compared with 74.11 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 87 cents at US$78.46 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$1.61 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$2,024.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.