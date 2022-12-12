TSX recap: Index ends slightly up after gains in energy, utilities

Canada's main stock index was slightly up Monday, with gains in energy, industrials, technology and utilities, while U.S. markets posted stronger gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.63 points (0.36 per cent) at 20,019.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 528.58 points at 34,005.04. The S&P 500 index was up 56.18 points at 3,990.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 139.12 points at 11,143.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents US compared with 73.37 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$2.15 at US$73.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 34 cents at US$6.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$18.40 at US$1,792.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.